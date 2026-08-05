I Didn’t Stop Living – Francis Duru Reveals What He Did After Son’s Funeral

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has revealed how he continued with his responsibilities shortly after the death and burial of his son.

Duru said the death of his son brought deep pain, but he chose not to withdraw from his duties or stop engaging in the activities that are part of his daily life.

Naija News reports that the actor made this known during an interview with Signature TV, where he explained that his career is only one part of his work.

He said he is also involved in theatre, consultancy services and teaching at his church’s Sunday school.

According to Duru, his commitment to his responsibilities continued even after his son was buried.

He explained that he attended church the following day and carried out his usual duties despite the emotional challenge he was facing.

The actor said he has remained active because he believes in continuing with his responsibilities while dealing with personal struggles.

Duru added that apart from acting in films, he takes part in other professional activities and remains committed to his roles in different areas of life.

He stated: “I have never been quiet. The Saturday they buried my son, on Sunday I was in church doing what? Doing what I am supposed to do. Yes trauma and all that stuff have been there but I have never been quiet. It is not only movies I do, I do theatre, I do consultancy in different areas then I go to school.”