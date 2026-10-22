I Wouldn’t Be A Good Mother – Burna Boy’s Mum Reveals Her Favourite Child

Bose Ogulu, the mother and manager of Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has named MD Emmanuel as her favourite child among the members of her son’s team.

Naija News reports that Ogulu made this known during an interview.

When asked to identify her favourite child among the members of Burna Boy’s team, Ogulu explained that a good mother would not openly choose one child over the others.

However, she eventually picked MD Emmanuel, whose real name is Emmanuel Abiola-Jacobs, explaining that she naturally had greater expectations of him because of their long-standing relationship.

She revealed that Emmanuel and Burna Boy had grown up together, worked together and shared many experiences over the years.

She said: “A good mom doesn’t say who their favorite is. If I told you, I wouldn’t be a good mother would I? I can’t be telling on my kids. I love everyone but you always go with your oldest child. The person you have the highest expectation of. So I will go with MD Emmanuel. They have grown together, worked together, played together.”

Emmanuel serves as the music director and drummer for Burna Boy and his band, The Outsiders.