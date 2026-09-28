Burna Boy And I Are Enemies For Life, I Can’t Forgive Him – Speed Darlington

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has expressed his desire to face Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy in a boxing match after his bout with skit maker Carter Efe.

Naija News reports that the rapper made this known during an interview with Nevo Media.

Speed Darlington said he hopes organizers will arrange a fight between him and Burna Boy once his proposed bout with Carter Efe is over.

He explained that he wants the opportunity to confront Burna Boy because of the anger he has carried since his previous arrest, which he has linked to the singer.

According to the rapper, facing Burna Boy in a boxing ring would give him an opportunity to release the anger he has towards him.

Speed Darlington also described a potential fight with Burna Boy as one of the things that would make the year memorable for him.

The rapper further stated that he does not intend to forgive Burna Boy over what he alleged was the singer’s involvement in his arrest.

Speed Darlington maintained that the issue between them remains unresolved and said that their rivalry would continue even if they eventually meet in the ring.

He said: “The plan is after I finish with the Carter Efe, I hope they can make it happen. I want Burna Boy next so I can offload all my anger on him. That would be sweet, that would be the highlight of this year.

“He had me locked up, that’s what he did to me. That’s the deal, I can’t forgive that. Even after the fight, we are still enemies for life.”