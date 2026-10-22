Veteran Actor Is Dead

Veteran Ghanaian actor, comedian and broadcaster, Seth Kwame Dzokoto, has died after suddenly collapsing during a live radio programme in Tarkwa, Ghana.

Naija News learnt that the 51-year-old entertainer reportedly fell ill on Thursday, while participating in a panel discussion on Owass FM’s morning show, ‘Oman Nkoso’.

Giving details of the demise, the host of the programme, Prince Kwaw Gyimah, said Dzokoto had driven himself to the station earlier that morning.

According to him, the discussion began at approximately 8:45 a.m. before the actor suddenly became unwell, prompting the production team to suspend the broadcast.

Confirming the death, the radio station in a statement disclosed that Dzokoto was immediately rushed to a hospital for emergency medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The station’s management and staff expressed shock over his sudden death, describing the incident as a tragic development during their regular programming.

While expressing condolences to the actor’s family, friends, colleagues and others affected by his passing the station also appealed to the public and media organisations to respect the privacy of the bereaved family and avoid spreading unverified information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The statement added, “We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident, which occurred in the course of our regular programming.”

Dzokoto was widely recognised for his portrayal of Judge Koboo in the popular Ghanaian television series ‘Efiewura’.

He also gained prominence as the host of TV3’s food and tourism programme ‘Edziban’, which showcased Ghanaian cuisine and local food businesses.

Beyond entertainment, Dzokoto was active in politics and contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the platform of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016.