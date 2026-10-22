I Don’t Want Anyone To Feel Pressured – Rema Reveals Why He Hides His Wealth

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has explained why he avoids showing off his wealth and achievements on social media, saying he does not want young people to feel pressured by his success.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star made this known during an interview with Jam FM.

According to the 26-year-old singer, many young people admire him and see him as an example of what they hope to achieve in life.

He noted that his success could make some of them feel they are falling behind if he constantly displays his wealth online.

Rema explained that he is mindful of how people may interpret his lifestyle, especially those who are still working towards their personal and professional goals.

He said he does not want anyone to compare their progress with his or feel the need to achieve success within a particular period.

He said: “A lot of young people look up to me, whether they are my fans or not. I have something they want or dream of, so I do my best not to make anyone feel bad about themselves or feel pressured.

“Everybody has their time but some people just want to rush it because they see their fellow young person doing well. Sometimes, people tell me not to care about whether my lifestyle would pressure anyone, but I still feel some people will misinterpret it if I flaunt my lifestyle.

“I just care about the kids who are under pressure. Parents do that as well. Parents compare a lot. Parents put a lot of kids under pressure. A lot of kids are in school studying what they don’t want to study because their parents want them to have good paying jobs.

So, I don’t want anybody to rush their time or pressure themselves because of me. I just like to keep it simple. That is one reason I enjoy streetwear. I really don’t do too many designers. The only thing that is really lavish about me may be my chains or watches.”