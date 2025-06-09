‘You And Don Jazzy Opened The Door, Held It Down’ – Rema Praises D’banj

Nigerian award-winning singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has praised veteran Afrobeat singer, D’banj, for his contributions to the genre’s global recognition, especially in the United Kingdom (UK).

Naija News recalls that D’banj’s 2012 hit song ‘Oliver Twist’ was the first Nigerian song to enter the top 10 on the UK official chart, thereby paving the way for other Afrobeats songs on the chart.

Featuring D’banj during his sold-out concert at London’s 02 Arena on Sunday, June 8, 2025, Rema said that D’banj and ace music executive, Don Jazzy, opened the doors for Afrobeats artists in the UK.

Rema admitted that the new generation of Nigerian singers would not have done it alone.

According to him, without D’banj’s crossover success and existence in the UK, he would not have succeeded as an Afrobeats artist in the country.

He said, “First of all, I want to appreciate you for opening the doors. We [the new generational artists] do not do it alone.

“You were one of the first ones to bring Afrobeats to the UK. You and Don Jazzy held it down. Y’all open that door.

“I appreciate you for life. I love you from the bottom of my heart. If you never existed, I would have never existed.”