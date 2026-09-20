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Fans Are Always The Ones Starting Things – Rema Opens Up On Feud With Davido 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Rema, Davido
Rema, Davido

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, denied rumours of a feud with Afrobeats star Davido, saying they have no issues.
  • Rema spoke during a Saturday interview with Ebro Laura Style, saying he respects older Nigerian artistes and that fans often create rivalries through comparisons.
  • Rema said he once warned his fans against comparing him with other artistes, but stopped because he felt some artistes enjoyed the talk and did not caution supporters.

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has addressed rumours of a feud between him and Afrobeats star Davido.

Naija News reports that Rema dismissed the reports, saying there is no issue between him and Davido despite what fans may believe.

The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker made this known during an interview with Ebro Laura Style on Saturday where he spoke about comparisons and the role fans play in creating tension between artistes.

According to Rema, he has a lot of respect for older artistes in the Nigerian music industry and does not have any problem with Davido.

“Davido and I have no issues; those are just rumours. I have so much respect for the OGs,” he said.

Rema explained that fans are often responsible for creating comparisons between artistes and turning them into perceived rivals.

He said he previously tried to discourage his fans from engaging in such comparisons but eventually stopped because he felt some artistes did not do the same with their own supporters.

“Fans are always the ones starting things. I used to caution my fans, but sometimes the other artiste enjoys the comparisons and doesn’t do the same, so I stopped,” Rema added during the interview.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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