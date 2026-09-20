Fans Are Always The Ones Starting Things – Rema Opens Up On Feud With Davido 

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has addressed rumours of a feud between him and Afrobeats star Davido.

Naija News reports that Rema dismissed the reports, saying there is no issue between him and Davido despite what fans may believe.

The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker made this known during an interview with Ebro Laura Style on Saturday where he spoke about comparisons and the role fans play in creating tension between artistes.

According to Rema, he has a lot of respect for older artistes in the Nigerian music industry and does not have any problem with Davido.

“Davido and I have no issues; those are just rumours. I have so much respect for the OGs,” he said.

Rema explained that fans are often responsible for creating comparisons between artistes and turning them into perceived rivals.

He said he previously tried to discourage his fans from engaging in such comparisons but eventually stopped because he felt some artistes did not do the same with their own supporters.

“Fans are always the ones starting things. I used to caution my fans, but sometimes the other artiste enjoys the comparisons and doesn’t do the same, so I stopped,” Rema added during the interview.