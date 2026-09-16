Evidence Dey – Carter Efe Reveals What Davido Told Him About Insulting Wizkid

Afrobeats star Davido has warned comedian and content creator Carter Efe against insulting fellow singer Wizkid.

Naija News reports that Carter Efe made the disclosure during a livestream on Twitch.

The content creator said Davido had personally contacted him over the issue and made it clear that he did not want him to attack Wizkid.

Carter Efe also rejected claims that Davido had been encouraging him to target the Made in Lagos singer.

He explained that his close association with Davido led some people to believe his comments about Wizkid were dictated by the DMW founder.

According to him, the reality was different because Davido had actually asked him to stop insulting Wizkid.

He said: “Davido messaged me and asked me never to insult Wizkid again. People think he’s the one asking me to insult Wizkid. Which person go fit get good heart like that? Evidence dey o, make I leak the secret? I go leak am o. Some people go think say I dey lie.”

In other news, Carter Efe, has explained his support for some of the country’s biggest music stars, saying his loyalty is not tied permanently to one artiste.

The content creator said he had learnt not to place himself permanently in one camp after his experience with Wizkid.