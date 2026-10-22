They Come At Me Because I Support Tinubu – Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has defended her continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying her political stance is the reason some people criticize her.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known during an interview with Nigerian comedian and content creator Isbae U on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Badmus explained that the criticism she receives is largely connected to her decision to support Tinubu, adding that she remains committed to the president despite the negative reactions from some Nigerians.

The actress maintained that she would continue to stand by her political choice, regardless of public opinion.

She also noted that democracy allows people to support political candidates and parties of their choice without being attacked for their decisions.

According to Badmus, she does not condemn people for supporting politicians different from the ones she believes in, stressing that everyone should be free to make their own political decisions.

She said: “The only reason why they come at me is just because of my support for the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu And whether you like it or not, on that mandate, me, Eniola Badmus,is still standing. Everybody has the right to do whatever they want. It’s called democracy. Follow whoever you want to follow i don’t criticize no one for following whoever.”