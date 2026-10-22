Tinubu Must Explain The Prolonged Failure To Bring Borno Children Home – Atiku’s Aide

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has made a fresh demand for President Bola Tinubu to ensure the safe rescue and return of the children abducted by bandits in Mussa, Borno State.

Naija News reports that a statement on Thursday by the Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe, recalled the rescue of the Orire Children in Oyo, but questioned why over forty children abducted in Mussa remain in captivity after 159 days.

He queried whether the Tinubu and All Progressives Congress (APC) administration attaches different importance to children based on their region.

According to him, the federal government must attach the same level of importance to all matters affecting citizens, urging the government to provide a credible update on the rescue efforts for the Borno children.

“On 15 May 2026, schoolchildren were abducted in Oriire, Oyo State, and Mussa, Borno State. Same day. Same national responsibility.

“The Oriire children regained freedom on 10 July, after 56 days. We celebrate their return and stand with every affected family.

“But 159 days after the Mussa abduction, where are those over 40 children?

“President @officialABAT sent a high-powered delegation to the affected Oyo communities. The families in Mussa deserve the same visible presidential attention, urgency and determination.

“The contrast raises a disturbing question: does this Tinubu-led @OfficialAPCNg administration attach different levels of urgency to Nigerian children depending on their region?

“A child in Borno has the same right to protection as a child in Oyo. Neither geography nor political calculation should determine whose anguish commands presidential attention.

“President Tinubu must explain the prolonged failure to bring the Mussa children home, provide a credible public update and demonstrate that their freedom is a national priority.

“Nigeria cannot have first-class and second-class children. Bring the Mussa children home,” the statement read.