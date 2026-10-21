We Will Fling The Country Into Political Crisis – Ex-NAHCON Chairman Warns Against Denying Tinubu Second Term

The immediate past chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan, has warned that denying President Bola Tinubu second term could trigger a political crisis in the country.

Naija News reports that Pakistan gave the warning while addressing youth groups at his residence in Kano.

He argued that Tinubu should be allowed to complete his second term to ensure a smooth power rotation between the north and south.

He claimed that insecurity began under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Pakistan said. “If you look at insecurity used by some politicians to campaign, up to the time Buhari became president, there was no kidnapping. There were no kidnapping cases in Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi states. Kidnapping started under Buhari. Of course, Buhari inherited Boko Haram insurgency, but banditry started under him. This means that Tinubu inherited two major security challenges: kidnapping and Boko Haram insurgency.”

He also warned that Tinubu should not be opposed simply because of the region he comes from.

He added, “We have to be fair to Tinubu. The type of politics we are playing where we reject somebody because of the region he came from is dangerous. If we sustain this, we will suffer in the future. The way Tinubu supported late Muhamamdu Buhari and insisted that he completed his two terms, even though he was ill and now some people are working hard to deny Tinubu a second term, we will fling the country into a political crisis in the future. Nobody will allow any northerner to take two terms.

“Up to the time Buhari finished his second term in office, a journey from Abuja to Kaduna was suicidal. You only heaved a sigh of relief when you arrived in Kaduna. But now you can leave Abuja at 12am and arrive at Kaduna safely. It means there is an improvement. There were times when the Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked. It was almost grounded by kidnappers. People were afraid to board the train. Now, it is safe.”

Pakistan added that prices of food stuffs have significantly dropped under Tinubu.

He said, “Under Buhari , a bag of rice sold for ₦120,000, but today it is ₦57,500. It is less than half the amount under Tinubu. As a farmer, under Buhari I sold a bag of millet for ₦85,000. But today it is sold for about ₦30,000.”