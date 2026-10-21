‘Peter Obi Needs Serious Help, Gaffes, Incoherence Are Forming Worrisome Pattern’ – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDCe) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, needs serious help.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the remarks in a post on his 𝕏 account on Wednesday, following reports that Peter Obi had urged Nigerians in the diaspora not to send money home to their relatives.

Peter Obi, during a town hall meeting with his supporters in the United Kingdom, had urged Nigerians in the diaspora to advise those back home demanding financial assistance to vote for good governance.

Obi stated, “You have people at home in Nigeria today who are begging you for money. Tell them no! Let’s put somebody who has proven to be productive.”

Frowning at the remark, Onanuga said Peter Obi needs counselling, citing what he described as a worrisome pattern of gaffes, inconsistencies, and incoherence.

He said, “Peter Obi needs some counselling, not ordinary counselling. All those gaffes, inconsistencies, and incoherence are forming a worrisome pattern. I seriously think that he needs help.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has denied asking Nigerians in the diaspora to stop sending money to their loved ones in Nigeria.

His media office via a statement on Monday night denied that the presidential candidate asked Nigerians abroad not to offer financial assistance.

The office said the controversy arose from what it described as a distorted presentation of Obi’s remarks during an engagement with Nigerians in Europe.

Obi’s media team alleged that portions of the video had been edited and stripped of the context needed to understand his message, adding that Obi neither intended to discourage support for family members nor questioned the sacrifices Nigerians in the diaspora make for their loved ones.

Reacting in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Peter Obi said his message has been twisted.

Obi said even though his media office has issued a responsible clarification on the situation, he still find it necessary to add his voice to address the distortion of his message by political opponents.