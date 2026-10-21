‘Tinubu Single-handedly Bought His Way Into Power’ – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The National Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu bought his way into power in 2023.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, said Tinubu personally funded his presidential campaign, and Nigerians did not contribute financially to his bid.

According to him, Tinubu assumed office without adequately studying the country and understanding the factors that led to its challenges.

He said, “He should have understood how this country got to where we are. I can understand that he was sworn in on May 29 and didn’t have time to study.

“He single-handedly bought his way into power. He could quite possibly be the only president who campaigned for and paid for his campaign to become president.

“Maybe that was why he said, ‘Emi Lokan.’ Tinubu is the only president who people didn’t give billions because he had his own money.

“He literally bought his own way into the Villa, and he funded his campaign.”

Meanwhile, Baba-Ahmed has said Nigerians are not surprised by President Bola Tinubu’s remark about skipping some campaign rallies.

During the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Abuja, Tinubu said Nigerians should not expect him to travel to every state to campaign.

Tinubu said he would focus on governance because there were bills to pay.

He said, “You’ve warned me not to allow the rigour of the campaign to distract me from governance, I hear you. I am in full agreement with your decision. Nigeria needs more attention now.

“So, you will excuse me from going everywhere with you, we have bills to pay. The American creditors cannot wait.”

Reacting in a post via his 𝕏 handle, Baba-Ahmed said Nigerians were not expecting to see Tinubu campaign.

He also accused Tinubu of running Nigeria aground.