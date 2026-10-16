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We Are Not Surprised – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Reacts To Tinubu’s Plan To Skip Campaign

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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PRP Chieftain, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed
PRP Chieftain, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Key Takeaways

  • Peoples Redemption Party National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said Nigerians were not surprised by President Bola Tinubu’s plan to skip some campaign rallies.
  • Tinubu told the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja that he would prioritise governance rather than campaign in every state, citing bills and American creditors.
  • In a post on X, Baba-Ahmed accused Tinubu of running Nigeria aground and said his appointees would seek votes for his re-election.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said Nigerians are not surprised by President Bola Tinubu’s remark about skipping some campaign rallies.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu, during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Abuja, said Nigerians should not expect him to travel to every state to campaign.

Tinubu said he would focus on governance because there were bills to pay.

He said, “You’ve warned me not to allow the rigour of the campaign to distract me from governance, I hear you. I am in full agreement with your decision. Nigeria needs more attention now.

“So, you will excuse me from going everywhere with you, we have bills to pay. The American creditors cannot wait.”

Reacting in a post via his 𝕏 handle, Baba-Ahmed said Nigerians were not expecting to see Tinubu campaign.

He also accused Tinubu of running Nigeria aground.

He wrote: “@PBAT says Nigerians should not expect to see him extensively hustling for votes.

“He will be busy running a country he had run aground, while his appointees run around the country begging Nigerians to elect him again. Nigerians are not expecting to see him, nor are we surprised.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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