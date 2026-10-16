I Don’t Want Contract Or Money – Former Texas Mayor Gives Tinubu Conditions To Stop Criticising His Govt

A former Texas Mayor, Mike Arnold, has written to President Bola Tinubu and given him conditions to stop criticising his government.

Naija News reports that Arnold revealed the conditions in an open letter shared on his verified 𝕏 handle.

He stated he would stop criticising the president if he acknowledges the existence of innocent displaced Nigerians living in at least eight horrific camps within the Federal Capital Territory and acts swiftly to alleviate their suffering.

He urged Tinubu to provide the necessary assistance immediately, call on international relief organisations to help, and ensure every displaced family has adequate food, clothing, shelter, sanitation, medical care, and education for their children.

The American lawyer further called on the Tinubu administration to commit to clearing Boko Haram and every other armed terrorist group from the displaced families’ ancestral lands to enable them to return home and live in peace.

“Acknowledge the tens of thousands of innocent displaced Nigerians, as many as 40,000 or more, living in at least eight horrific camps inside the Federal Capital Territory. Acknowledge that they exist. Acknowledge that they are suffering. Then act.

“I believe I am shaking your table far more than Reno Omokri ever dared. And I’m only getting started. I was the number one target of attack for your $9 million US lobby contract, and it only made me more popular, influential and determined.

“Do you want me to be quiet? I do not want a shambassadorial appointment. I do not want a government position, contract, favour or money.

“Do all I asked, and I will not say another word about you or the presidential election. I will step away knowing that the widows, orphans and displaced families I have fought for are finally being seen, protected and helped.

“No appointment. No payment. No personal benefit. Just mercy. Justice. Action. The choice is yours, Mr President,” Arnold wrote.