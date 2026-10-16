You’re Being Dishonest To Nigerians If You Cannot Stand Opposition In Debate – Pat Utomi Tells Tinubu

Political economy professor, Pat Utomi, has said President Bola Tinubu is being dishonest to Nigerians if he cannot confidently stand side by side with major contenders and debate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Utomi said this during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Thursday.

Utomi also challenged Tinubu to stand in every state capital and some rural areas and shake hands with the people if he cares about them.

He said, “If you cannot stand side by side with somebody contesting for the same position and engage in policy discussions, then you are being totally dishonest to the people you are offering to serve.

“If President Tinubu cares about the Nigerian people, he should stand in every state capital and some rural areas and shake hands with the people.

“The President should stand side by side with major contenders and debate. That is how democracy works.

“We’ve talked a lot about South Korea and how its democracy was rescued.

“​The electoral commission of South Korea advised its Nigerian counterparts when Professor Attahiru Jega led them on a visit years ago that they rescued South Korea by ensuring that debates took place on the streets, in school halls, on television and everywhere.

“I feel so bad personally, given the struggle I have put into this home-building project in Nigeria, to watch our democracy deteriorate to the point where we spend most of our time nursing our leaders, and they can give all kinds of excuses rather than accept that they are not well.”