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You Are Ashamed To Face Nigerians But Want Second Term – Atiku Fires Tinubu

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar
President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said President Bola Tinubu should not seek four more years while using governors, ministers and defectors to defend hardship.
  • In a statement signed by ADC campaign spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, on October 15, 2026, Atiku said Tinubu has had three and a half years to govern but people still suffer.
  • Atiku said Tinubu must face Nigerians to explain food prices, pensioners’ medicine costs and lack of jobs, insisting surrogates cannot shield him from his 2023 record.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said President Bola Tinubu cannot ask Nigerians for four more years while sending governors, ministers and defectors across the country to defend the hardship of the past three and a half.

Atiku made this known in a statement to Naija News issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

He said: “Tinubu says he may miss campaign rallies because Nigeria needs his attention. Where was that urgency when Nigerians pleaded for relief?

“He has had three and a half years to govern. In that time, families have been forced to cut meals, postpone medical care and watch their earnings lose value before they get home.

Now he wants another mandate. Before asking Nigerians for one, he must face them and account for the first term.

“Let him look a mother in the eye and explain what his government has done to make food affordable. Let him tell pensioners why they cannot afford their medicines. Let him explain to young Nigerians why years of study and hard work have still not brought them decent jobs.

“Tinubu says American creditors cannot wait. Nigerians cannot wait either. They have bills to pay, children to feed and lives to rebuild. They deserve a President who treats their suffering with the same urgency he gives creditors and investors.”

Atiku said Tinubu is assembling a crowd of politicians to speak for him.

“He cannot fill an empty pot with surrogates. He cannot send a politician into a market to persuade prices to fall,” he said.

Atiku pointed out that the people on Tinubu’s campaign council did not receive the mandate in 2023, adding that the President did.

“Nigerians will hear whatever his surrogates have to say. But when they vote, they will remember what they have lived through. No crowd of politicians can stand between Tinubu and his record,” he said.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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