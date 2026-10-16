‘Tinubu One Of The Most Strategic Politicians In Nigeria’ – Says PDP Chieftain, UIasi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Ulasi, has described President Bola Tinubu as one of the most strategic politicians in Nigeria, warning opposition parties not to underestimate him ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ulasi said it would take an extraordinary effort for any opposition candidate to defeat Tinubu, especially as opposition parties are more divided now than they were before the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, the PDP chieftain recalled how he warned Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders against assuming victory before the 2023 election.

According to him, some political leaders at a meeting attended by Atiku and several governors were already confident that the former vice president would win the election.

Ulasi said he challenged their confidence, asking what they had done on the ground to ensure victory over Tinubu.

He recalled that his comments angered some people at the meeting, who asked him to leave. However, Atiku later called him back.

Ulasi said the outcome of the election proved that the opposition leaders had underestimated Tinubu’s political strength.

He said, “You know, in 2023, I said on this platform that if anybody takes President Tinubu for granted, you are doing it at your own peril. He’s one of the most strategic politicians in this country.”

The PDP chieftain said the opposition was heading into another election with even greater divisions, making the task of defeating Tinubu more difficult, Naija News reports.

He added that, based on the current situation, it would take something extraordinary for any candidate to stop the president in 2027.

“But as things are on the ground, it will take some magic for anybody to stop Tinubu. I can tell you that,” Ulasi said.