2027: Tinubu Campaign Council Announces New Appointments, Reshuffling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu has reshuffled its composition.

Naija News reports that the council adjusted the leadership of its Youth Mobilisation and Women Mobilisation directorates, and also announced fresh additions.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the council’s Secretary, Hope Uzodimma, Dr Farouk Adamu Aliyu has been appointed Director of the Directorate of Stage Organisation and Management, while Adejare Bello will serve as Co-Director.

The council also appointed Ayo Olawande as Director of Youth Mobilisation, with Dayo Israel as Deputy Director.

For the Women Mobilisation Directorate, Dr Mary Aille Idele was named Director, while Dr Betta Edu will serve as Deputy Director and Hon. Imaan Suleman as Secretary.

The statement said the adjustments were necessary to strengthen the council’s organisational structure, enhance coordination, and improve operational efficiency ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“The adjustments reflect the Council’s commitment to building a well-coordinated, inclusive and results-driven campaign structure capable of effectively mobilising Nigerians, particularly young people and women, in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid,” the statement said.

The council urged the appointees to bring their experience, commitment and organisational capabilities to their respective responsibilities as preparations for the election intensified.

It added that the appointees were expected to work collaboratively with other directorates and relevant campaign structures to advance the council’s objectives and ensure the effective implementation of its mobilisation and campaign strategies.