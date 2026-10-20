2027: Alia Mobilises Benue APC Members For Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has begun mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) members to work together and secure victory for party candidates at all levels during the forthcoming elections.

Naija News reports that Alia made the call in Makurdi through the state APC chairman, Benjamin Omale, who represented him at the inauguration of the ‘Alia for All, All for Alia Support Group.’

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Omale listed achievements of the Tinubu administration in healthcare, education, infrastructure and other sectors, arguing that the president should be given another term to continue his Renewed Hope agenda.

He also urged party members to engage in peaceful political activities and take their voter registration and voting responsibilities seriously.

“Let’s continue to maintain peaceful political engagement as we continue to showcase the good work of this government. I encourage every one of you to have your voter’s card,” Omale said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, called on members of the support group to take their mobilisation campaign to communities, wards and polling units across Benue State.

Ogiri, who represented the group’s local government coordinators, said members should encourage registered voters who had yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so before the elections.

“Take this movement to local government areas, wards and polling units. Our priority is to encourage registered voters who are yet to collect their voter cards to collect them and vote during the elections,” he said.

He added that the group was ready to build a strong grassroots network to secure votes for Tinubu and Alia in 2027.

“As we look towards the 2027 elections, we look forward to mobilising the grassroots to vote for President Tinubu and Governor Alia. We are ready to work and take this structure to our communities and the grassroots. We will build a strong network in communities,” Ogiri said.

Meanwhile, the group’s patron, retired Major General Lawrence Onoja, urged members to put aside their differences and work together for the success of the APC.

Onoja was represented at the event by his son, Lawrence Onoja Jr., a former Benue State Commissioner for Information.

He warned against internal rivalry and called for unity among party members, noting that a united front would be important for the APC to win elections at all levels in 2027.