‘Negotiating A Change Of Alliance’ – Tambuwal Speaks On Dumping ADC For APC

The media office of former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dismissed reports that the senator is planning to return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The office described the reports as false, insisting that Tambuwal remains committed to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and is working to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, the senator’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Prince Daniel, urged Nigerians to disregard the reports circulating on social media.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Tambuwal has no plans to join the APC. Suggestions to the contrary are false, baseless and should be disregarded,” the statement said.

The denial followed the circulation of photographs and video clips on social media, which sparked speculation about a possible political move by the former governor.

However, his media office said interactions with politicians from other parties should not be taken as a sign that he was preparing to defect.

“Political civility is no proof of political realignment. Exchanging greetings or interacting with members of another party does not amount to negotiating a change of allegiance,” Daniel stated.

The office explained that Tambuwal had maintained relationships with politicians across party lines for years, adding that such connections were built through public service and mutual respect.

It stressed that the senator’s political allegiance remained with the ADC, where he was focused on building cooperation and mobilising support ahead of the next general elections.

“Senator Tambuwal remains firmly committed to the ADC. His focus is on strengthening the party, building broad cooperation and mobilising Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the statement added.

The media office also called on political supporters, media organisations and social media users to verify information before publishing reports about the senator’s political activities.

“Speculation must never be presented as fact,” it warned.

It further urged Nigerians to pay more attention to the country’s economic challenges, insecurity and governance concerns rather than unverified claims about politicians changing parties.

Naija News recalls that Tambuwal governed Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023 before winning election as senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District in 2023.

Before becoming governor, he served as Speaker of the House of Representatives and later contested the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His move to the ADC has placed him among opposition figures preparing for the 2027 general elections, as political parties and their leaders consider possible alliances to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC.

However, Tambuwal’s media office has maintained that his relationships with politicians outside the ADC should not be interpreted as a plan to return to the ruling party.

The office urged Nigerians seeking information about the senator’s political decisions to contact the AWT Media Office for clarification before sharing unverified reports.