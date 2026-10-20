APC: ‘We Have More Problems Within’ – Ndume

The senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has supported Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s warning that internal divisions pose a bigger threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC) than the opposition.

Naija News reports that Ndume stated this while speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Monday

Ndume said that although opposition parties might be resilient and vocal ahead of the 2027 general elections, the scramble for power and the emphasis on personalities rather than ideas were more concerning.

The senator said, “I think the Vice President was just blunt. We have more problems within than without because, seeing that the opposition, quite alright, they are both resilient, tough and talking big, but it’s not the major problem.”

He noted that politicians across party lines largely came from similar backgrounds, arguing that what often divided them was the platform they belonged to and the contest for power.

“That’s why they talk about personality instead of ideas, instead of events or debates on what to do and how to do it, and that’s dangerous,” Ndume said.

The lawmaker accused the political class of taking Nigerians for granted and called for more focus on policy debates and practical solutions to the nation’s problems.

Ndume’s comments followed Shettima’s recent remark that internal crises in the APC worried the party more than its rivals.

The Vice-President spoke on Saturday in Abuja while unveiling the Arewa campaign office for Asiwaju, a northern coalition backing the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, and inaugurating the group’s campaign structure.

“Honestly, I am not afraid of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I am not afraid of a diminished Peter Obi. But I am more afraid of internal contradictions within our household,” Shettima said.

He stressed that unity within the party would be key to victory, saying, “If we unite as a people, as a family, we will conquer.”

Shettima also cautioned northern political leaders against working for Tinubu’s re-election while undermining APC governorship candidates in their states.

“There is no point in championing the cause of the presidential election and then undermining the governor in the gubernatorial election. Honestly, it will not go down well with the system,” he said.

He urged party members to back APC governors, lawmakers and the President in the coming elections.

“Let’s rally round our governors. Let’s rally round our members of the National Assembly. Let’s rally round President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and see to the victory in the next round of elections,” the Vice-President added.