‘Reward Who?’ – Showunmi Speaks On Wife’s INEC Appoinment

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, Segun Showunmi, has dismissed claims that his wife, Oluyemi Titilayo Adeyemi-Showunmi, was given a new position at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a reward for his appointment to the council.

Naija News reports that the commission moved Isah Magaji Gummi, who previously headed the Electoral Operations Department, to the Voter Registry Department.

Adeyemi-Showunmi, who was serving in the administration department in Lagos, was reportedly redeployed to head Electoral Operations.

She is married to Showunmi, a political commentator and spokesperson for the 2019 presidential campaign of former Vice-President. Atiku Abubakar.

During an interview on Channels Television, Showunmi was asked whether his involvement in the APC campaign related to his wife’s new role.

He angrily rejected the suggestion, saying, “Don’t you dare say that about me. Reward who? Reward who?”

Showunmi described his wife as a career civil servant who had spent her entire working life at the electoral body.

“That’s a civil servant. She’s a Level 17 officer and has worked in INEC all of her life,” he said.

He also referred to her past role as INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Lagos State, questioning the claim that her posting was politically motivated.

“She was Lagos State admin secretary, didn’t Peter Obi win there in 2023?” he asked.