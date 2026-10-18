Kogi LG Poll: APC Sweeps All 21 Chairmanship, 239 Councillorship Seats

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 21 chairmanship and 239 councillorship seats in the local government elections held in Kogi State on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), which conducted the polls, announced the results after collating votes at its Lokoja headquarters.

Declaring the results, KOSIEC Chairman Mamman Nda-Eri said the ruling party clinched every chairmanship and councillorship position across the state’s 21 LGAs and 239 wards.

He described the exercise as peaceful and credible, adding that it followed electoral guidelines.

Nda-Eri also commended security agencies, election observers, journalists and voters for their orderly conduct during the polls.

According to the KOSIEC chairman, the elections marked the end of the 13 activities the commission lined up for the 2026 council polls, a process that began nearly a year ago.

He said the winners would receive their Certificates of Return in due course.

The current chairmen and councillors, sworn in on October 23, 2024, are expected to vacate office this month as their two-year tenure expires, in line with the state’s electoral law.

In other news, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) House of Representatives candidate for Surulere I Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Adefolaseye Adebayo, has accused the APC of plotting to prevent the party from appearing on the ballot in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, also the South-West Coordinator of the OK Movement, made the allegation in a video via her 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

According to Adebayo, some individuals planned to ensure the NDC would not appear on the ballot for the Surulere I Federal Constituency, stressing that a similar incident occurred during the 2023 general elections, while she was in the Labour Party.

She also called on the party’s leadership and Nigerians to take note of the alleged plot, urging them to ensure such a situation does not recur.