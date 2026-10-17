Pantami: Gombe PDP Governorship Aspirant Defects To APC

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Abdulkadir Hamma Saleh, has dumped the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Hamma Saleh, who contested the PDP governorship ticket against former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, announced his defection in a press release made available to journalists in Gombe.

Following his decision to join the APC, the former aspirant urged his supporters across Gombe State to follow him into the ruling party and support its candidates in the 2027 elections.

The move comes against the backdrop of the dispute over the PDP governorship ticket in Gombe State. Pantami’s initial emergence as the party’s candidate was challenged in court, leading to a subsequent rerun of the primary election.

Meanwhile, former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has declared that the PDP is the only political party that has survived the collapse of other parties since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.

Naija News reports that Lamido, a founding member of the PDP, said the party had remained standing despite political changes over the years, expressing confidence that it would continue to play a major role in Nigeria’s future.

He spoke at the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Council at the party’s state headquarters in Dutse, Jigawa State.

“Since 1999, almost all political parties have collapsed, leaving the PDP as the only surviving party to date.

“It has seen yesterday, today and, by the grace of God, it will see tomorrow,” Lamido said.

The former governor also urged Nigerians not to repeat what he described as the mistake of voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in previous elections.

He called on voters to compare the performance of past PDP administrations with that of the current APC-led government before deciding who to support in the 2027 general elections.

“I believe Nigerians have learnt from their mistakes. Therefore, they must critically examine the achievements of previous administrations under the PDP and compare them with those of the current administration before deciding who should lead them,” he said.

Lamido accused the APC-led government of failing to meet the expectations of Nigerians, arguing that the country and Jigawa State needed experienced and capable leaders to address their challenges.

He also criticised the state of healthcare and education, alleging that both sectors had suffered under the current administration.

“Today, Jigawa is facing serious challenges in accessing quality healthcare. Hospitals lack adequate medical services and essential drugs, while the education sector continues to deteriorate,” he said.

The former governor assured PDP supporters that the party was ready to campaign for its candidates in the 2027 elections at all levels, from the presidency to the National Assembly and state assembly seats.

He also promised that the party’s campaigns would be peaceful, without insults, intimidation or personal attacks on political opponents.

Lamido said the PDP’s main goal was to restore good governance and rebuild public confidence in political leadership.