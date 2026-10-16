Cross River PDP Chairman Resigns

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that Ikem announced his decision in a resignation letter addressed to the party’s National Secretary at its Wadata House headquarters in Abuja.

The letter was also copied to the PDP Secretary in Cross River State.

In the letter, the lawyer said the growing divisions and differences among party members had made it increasingly difficult for him to carry out his duties effectively as state chairman.

He explained that his decision followed careful consideration of the party’s situation and the challenges affecting its leadership and unity.

According to him, the party’s internal problems had created an atmosphere that made it difficult to maintain a common purpose and work towards shared political goals.

Ikem noted that the situation had become more difficult as the party prepared for another electoral season, when unity, effective leadership and a clear strategy would be necessary to compete successfully.

He expressed concern that the disagreements within the party could weaken its ability to pursue its political ambitions and affect the efforts of members who had invested their time, resources and commitment in building the PDP.