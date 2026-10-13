Wike Speaks On Delivering Tinubu, APC And PDP Candidates In 2027

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has pledged to mobilise his Rainbow Coalition Movement to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 and National Assembly candidates in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Wike made the declaration on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting at his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja, where he urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work together.

The gathering included the PDP National Chairman, state chairmen of both parties, chairmen of the six FCT area councils, National Assembly candidates, former federal lawmakers and community representatives.

Wike attributed the APC’s victory in the recent Edo State governorship election to cooperation between the party and what he described as the legacy PDP.

“This meeting I called has to do with the 2027 general election. Whether you are in the PDP or APC, we are going to work together to achieve the same result.

“In the last election that took place in Edo State, the victory was as a result of the coalition between the legacy PDP and APC. We are going to work together to return President Tinubu and APC candidates for the National Assembly,” he said.

The minister also stressed the need for decisive leadership to pursue the coalition’s objectives.

“Effective leadership encompasses decision-making capacity. It is not merely about correctness but rather the capability to make decisive choices; that constitutes authentic leadership,” he added.

Wike said he would coordinate the coalition’s political activities, expressing confidence in its ability to deliver electoral victories.

“I have called you here to tell you that we shall be engaged in supporting President Tinubu’s administration.

“I hold the position of field operations officer, and under my leadership, success is assured. You will observe a marked transformation in the manner in which political operations are conducted,” he stated.

Although he earlier said he would support APC National Assembly candidates, Wike also said the coalition would work for candidates from both parties.

“Our collective endeavour will focus on securing President Tinubu’s re-election and supporting candidates for the National Assembly.

“We are committed to working on behalf of the President, encompassing candidates from both the PDP and APC,” he said.

The minister maintained that coalition members had agreed on Tinubu as their presidential choice.

“There is consensus and harmony among us. We have collectively determined that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our chosen candidate,” he declared.