Drama At Seyi Tinubu’s Colloquium As Lagos Rep, Kafilat Ogbara Refuses To Shake Dele Oshinowo

Mild drama unfolded at the inaugural Seyi Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos, as House of Representatives member Kafilat Ogbara refused to shake hands with Mayor Dele Oshinowo, who defeated her in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Kosofe Federal Constituency.

Naija News reports that in the video making rounds online, Oshinowo, a former Executive Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, approached Ogbara and extended his hand in greeting.

However, Ogbara remained seated and turned away as Oshinowo approached her after greeting others at the event.

The lawmaker was also heard telling Oshinowo, “Welldone, how are you? I cannot shake you.”

Oshinowo reacted animatedly before walking away.

The incident comes months after Oshinowo emerged as the APC candidate for Kosofe Federal Constituency in May 2026, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The two politicians have also been linked to previous political disagreements, including disputes in 2025 over the demolition of the Owode-Onirin market.

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In other news, APC has said it is targeting at least 80 per cent of votes in Sokoto State for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The party also expressed confidence that it would win all elective positions in the state, including the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, stated this on Sunday at Dundaye, headquarters of Dundaye District in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Naija News reports.

He spoke during an empowerment programme organized by the Managing Director of the Sokoto State Media Corporation (SSMC), Alhaji Labaran Dundaye, for 300 people in need of financial support.