Tinubu: APC Eyes 80% Votes In Sokoto, 15 Million In North-West – Dingyadi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is targeting at least 80 per cent of votes in Sokoto State for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The party also expressed confidence that it would win all elective positions in the state, including the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, stated this on Sunday at Dundaye, headquarters of Dundaye District in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Naija News reports.

He spoke during an empowerment programme organized by the Managing Director of the Sokoto State Media Corporation (SSMC), Alhaji Labaran Dundaye, for 300 people in need of financial support.

“We have no doubt that we will win elections. By the grace of God, APC is going to win the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidency.

“Out of 100 per cent, we will get at least 80 per cent of all votes to be cast,” Dingyadi said.

The former BBC Hausa Service correspondent also expressed confidence in the APC’s chances across the North-West, claiming that the region had more than 20 million votes.

He said the party was aiming to secure at least 15 million votes from the region in the 2027 elections.

According to Dingyadi, the APC has started preparing for the polls by setting up campaign committees at ward, local government and zonal levels.

He also announced that the party’s presidential campaign would be launched in Kaduna on October 24.

Dingyadi commended Dundaye for providing cash assistance to 300 beneficiaries drawn from Dundaye, Gumburawa and Gidan Bubu districts.

He described the programme as an example of leadership that supports people at the grassroots and helps improve their living conditions.

“I commend and appreciate Sir Labaran Lumo Dundaye. He has done a lot. This is one of the things we want our politicians and those in power to be doing in their localities.

“Bringing people close to them, helping them, supporting them and empowering them. This is one of the aspects of leadership,” he said.

The APC chieftain also urged Nigerians to contribute to community development instead of depending entirely on the government to provide social amenities.

In his remarks, Dundaye said the financial assistance was intended to support the efforts of Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, to improve residents’ welfare and ease their economic difficulties.

He urged the people of Sokoto to support Tinubu, Aliyu, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

“Tinubu and Ahmed Aliyu have done a lot. The Governor of Sokoto is now the best-performing governor in the history of Nigerian politics. President Tinubu has constructed many projects in the northern part of Nigeria.

“It is now payback time. It is time for us to give back what the government has done for us,” Dundaye said.

The Chairman of Wamakko Local Government Council, Umar Dundaye, also praised the SSMC managing director for organising the empowerment programme.

He urged other political leaders to follow the example and called on residents to remain united and support the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Other speakers, including the APC Assistant State Financial Secretary, Alhaji Sani Dalla Dalla; the party chairman in the area, Alhaji Rua Umar Nabana; and the SSMC Manager of Social Media and ICT, Siraju Bello Gumburawa, also commended the initiative.

They urged the beneficiaries to use the financial assistance wisely.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked Dundaye for the support and pledged their continued backing for the APC.