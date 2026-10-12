Fresh Facts Emerge On Why Ogunwuyi Resigned As Makinde’s Chief Of Staff

The resignation of Segun Ogunwuyi as the Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been linked to a possible defection plan to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that Ogunwuyi, in a letter dated Monday, October 12, 2026, said his resignation took effect from the date of the letter.

He appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Oyo State and contribute to the achievements of the Makinde administration but didn’t immediately provide a specific reason for his decision to resign.

Following the development, a source familiar with the development told Vanguard that Ogunwuyi’s resignation is linked to internal political disagreements in the Makinde camp ahead of the 2027 election.

The source further hinted on the likelihood of the former Chief of Staff defecting to the APC in the coming days.

“There have been internal disagreements within the political camp, and Ogunwuyi’s resignation has further fuelled speculation about possible realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.”

“There are suggestions that he could be considering joining the APC, but we cannot say that definitively at this stage,” the source said.

However, at the time of filing this report, Ogunwuyi had not confirmed or denied the reported defection plans.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has named Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole, popularly known as Wolekanle, as his new Chief of Staff.

The governor also appointed Mrs Aderonke Adedayo as Director-General of the state’s Due Process Office.

Both appointments take immediate effect, according to letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde.