Court Declares Mandung Winner Of Plateau APC Primary, Orders INEC Submission

A Federal High Court in Jos, Plateau State, has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit Hon. Ayuba Dalyop Mandung’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate for Jos South State Constituency in the 2027 general election.

The court also restrained the party from presenting Mancha John Vincent as its duly nominated candidate for the constituency.

Justice Dorcas Agishi gave the orders on Monday while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Mandung against Vincent, the APC and INEC over the party’s primary election conducted on May 20, 2026.

Mandung had challenged the alleged alteration of the results of the primary election, particularly those announced at Giring Ward.

The plaintiff was represented by Ritji Timothy Yilwatda, Naija News reports.

In its judgment, the court held that results announced at the ward level could not lawfully be changed afterwards. It also found that Mandung had not been given a fair hearing in the process.

The judge consequently issued a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from presenting Vincent as the APC’s duly nominated candidate for Jos South State Constituency.

The court further directed the defendants to comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, the Electoral Act and the APC guidelines governing the nomination of candidates.

In addition, it issued a mandatory order compelling the APC to forward Mandung’s name to INEC as its candidate for the constituency in the 2027 general election.

The court also awarded ₦500,000 each against Vincent, the APC and INEC, bringing the total cost award to ₦1.5 million.

Mandung had approached the court in suit number FHC/J/CS/43/2026, seeking a declaration that he won the APC primary after securing the highest number of votes announced at the ward level.

He alleged that the original results were later altered in favour of Vincent.

The court dismissed preliminary objections raised by lawyers representing the defendants before considering the main issues in the suit.

Justice Agishi subsequently ruled in Mandung’s favour, granting the reliefs relating to his nomination as the APC candidate for Jos South State Constituency.