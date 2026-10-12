INEC Disowns Viral Announcement On Governorship Candidates In Six States

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians against a fake announcement circulating online about governorship candidates in six states.

The commission said the publication, which mentions Zamfara, Gombe, Delta, Plateau, Yobe and Kano states, did not originate from it.

INEC made this known in a public notice released via its 𝕏 handle, describing the announcement as fraudulent and urging members of the public to disregard it and avoid sharing it, Naija News reports.

The commission also dismissed claims that it had issued a special announcement concerning governorship candidates in the affected states.

It advised Nigerians to verify electoral information through its official communication channels rather than rely on unconfirmed publications circulating on social media.

According to INEC, members of the public can obtain authentic information through its website at inecnigeria.org, its news portal at inecnews.com, and its verified social media accounts.

The commission listed its official social media handles as INEC Nigeria on Facebook and @inecnigeria on 𝕏, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.

For enquiries and further clarification, INEC provided the following contact details:

The commission urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and confirm election-related information through its verified platforms to avoid being misled by fake announcements.

INEC reiterated its commitment to providing accurate information to the public and called on citizens to disregard the fraudulent publication.