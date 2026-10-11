2027: PDP Gives Update On Candidates Missing From INEC List

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured it is addressing the exclusion of some of its candidates from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) final list of candidates for the 2027 election.

The spokesperson for the PDP faction loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, Jungudo Mohammed, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the PDP was discussing with INEC on the development in accordance with the law and established electoral guidelines, adding that further updates will be made public in due course.

Mohammed also appealed to affected candidates, members, and supporters of the PDP to remain calm and refrain from actions or statements that could undermine the ongoing engagements with the Commission.

“The PDP therefore assures all concerned that it is treating this development with the utmost seriousness it deserves and will communicate further developments as appropriate. The Party is committed to ensuring that all legitimate concerns are properly addressed with the Commission,” the statement reads.

Naija News recalls that some of the PDP candidates excluded from the final list released by INEC include Isa Pantami of Gombe State and Ladi Adebutu of Ogun.

Meanwhile, INEC has disclosed that it is reviewing the recent Supreme Court judgment on some provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 that could affect the eligibility of some candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position of the electoral umpire was revealed on Tuesday by its chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, while addressing a press conference on the commission’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

The Supreme Court had previously affirmed the validity of sections 77 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026 (as amended) on eligibility to contest in primary elections based on appeals by the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The apex court judgment has created fresh uncertainty about the status of some candidates who crossed over to new parties after their attempts to secure tickets from the parties they were originally associated with failed.