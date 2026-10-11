My Name Must Be On The List – Adebutu Speaks After INEC Omits Him From Ogun Governorship List

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, has reacted to his exclusion from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) final list of candidates for the February 6, 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Adebutu in a statement on Sunday reassured party members and supporters that he remained committed to the PDP.

His running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, was also missing from the list released by INEC.

In his response, the former governorship candidate maintained that he was a registered member of the PDP and had completed his digital membership registration within the period set by the party.

He said his membership card had been printed and verified, while the required documents were submitted to INEC before the deadline.

The statement read: “I am aware of the concerns following the omission of my name from INEC’s published list of Ogun governorship candidates for the 2027 election. I consider it important to address you directly and reassure you that there is no cause for alarm.

“I remain a duly registered member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I completed my digital registration within the stipulated period, and my membership card was printed and verified. My documentation was duly submitted to INEC within the prescribed time. I have not at any point left the PDP, and my commitment to our great party remains unwavering.

“Furthermore, the governorship primary that produced me as the party’s candidate was conducted with INEC officials in attendance as observers. The relevant documents were presented for verification, certification and confirmation. These are important facts that must not be overlooked in the present circumstances.

“The Ogun State PDP has expressed concern over the undue pressure mounted by the ruling All Progressives Congress on INEC. The circumstances surrounding this omission raise serious questions, particularly when all the other party’s candidates across the House or Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial positions have appeared on the published lists. We will pursue this matter through the appropriate channels and insist that due process is respected.

“This is not an isolated experience in our journey. Our party has faced attempts to frustrate our campaign, including restrictions on our billboards, attacks at campaign grounds and harassment of our members. Yet, we have remained peaceful, determined and committed to democratic participation. No amount of intimidation should prevent the people of Ogun State from having a fair opportunity to choose leaders of choice.

“I urge our members, supporters and the good people of Ogun State to remain calm and steadfast. The party has spoken, and the necessary steps are being taken to address this matter. I remain confident that it will be resolved, and I assure you that I will not abandon the struggle to bring the leadership and relief our people deserve.

“Our cause is bigger than any individual. It is about the dignity of our people, the progress of our state and the right of Ogun people to determine our own future.

“OGUN FOR OGUN is more than a slogan. It is a call for leadership rooted in our people, responsive to our needs and committed to our welfare. No distraction will make us abandon that commitment.”