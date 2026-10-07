 Skip to content
Politics

Why Did You Wait Until Now? – PDP Blasts Alia Over Billboard Removal Order

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia
Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia

Key Takeaways

  • The PDP in Benue State accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of plotting to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election through billboard removals.
  • Benue State Government warned it would start removing billboards and posters from October 20, 2026, after a two-week ultimatum to get permits and pay fees.
  • PDP spokesman, Bright Yima Antyo, urged civil society, election observers, the media and security agencies to monitor Alia’s administration and stop selective enforcement against opponents.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State Chapter, has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of plotting to cripple the opposition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the party was reacting  to the Benue State Government’s threat to begin removing billboards and posters across the state from October 20, 2026.

The government gave a two-week ultimatum to political parties, individuals and groups to obtain permit from the Signage and Advertisement Agency, clearance from the Urban Development Board and pay the prescribed fees before erecting or retaining billboards.

Speaking in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Bright Yima Antyo, the party described the move as desperate, anti-democratic and politically motivated

They warned that any selective removal of opposition campaign materials, “under the guise of enforcement will be interpreted as a direct attack on democratic freedoms and a dangerous abuse of state institutions for partisan purposes”

The statement called on civil society organizations, election observers, the media, security agencies and defenders of democracy, “to closely monitor the excesses of Governor Alia and his administration and ensure that no government agency is used as a tool for political persecution”

According to PDP, “We condemn this action in the strongest possible terms and view it as a desperate, anti-democratic and politically motivated attempt to cripple opposition campaigns ahead of the 2027 governorship election

“The sudden two-week ultimatum issued by government is not a coincidence. It bears all the markings of a calculated operation aimed at clearing public spaces of opposition campaign materials and restricting the visibility of alternative political voices as the 2027 election approaches”

The statement added, “No one should be deceived by the language of “regulation” and “compliance.” The real target of this exercise is the opposition.

“If the Alia administration was genuinely interested in enforcing signage laws, why did it wait until now? Why were these regulations not vigorously enforced before opposition campaigns began gaining traction? Why has the government suddenly become eager to dismantle structures carrying messages that challenge its record?”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.