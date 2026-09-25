Gombe PDP Announces Date For Fresh Primaries, Clears Pantami, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has fixed September 29, 2026, for a fresh governorship primary.

Naija News reports that this comes after a court order cancelled the earlier exercise conducted by the party.

The party also cleared former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and Usman Aliyu Garry to take part in the rescheduled election.

The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Abdulkadir Ahmed Dukku, announced the development in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the party, the three aspirants have successfully gone through the clearance process and are eligible to contest the new governorship primary.

The decision followed a ruling by the Federal High Court sitting in Gombe on Thursday, September 24, which nullified the earlier primary conducted by the party and directed the PDP to organise another election within one month.

The new primary has now been scheduled for Tuesday, September 29.

The party said eligible delegates and voters will gather at their designated ward areas to participate in the exercise.

The PDP said it had accepted the court’s decision and would comply with the directives contained in the judgment while reviewing the legal implications of the ruling.

The party also noted that the judgment recognized the process through which Pantami became a member of the PDP and his participation in the party’s May 2026 governorship primary.