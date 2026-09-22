Gombe Gov Appoints Three Commissioners, Six Aides

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of three commissioners-designate, two Special Advisers and four Senior Special Assistants as part of moves to strengthen his administration.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, announced the appointments in a statement, saying they were aimed at strengthening the state’s governance structure and improving coordination in the implementation of the government’s development agenda.

Njodi said the governor had forwarded the names of the three commissioners-designate to the Gombe State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

The commissioners-designate are Dr Ahmed Wali Doho from Kwami Local Government Area, Nasiru Adamu Degri from Balanga Local Government Area and Dr Muhammad A. Bello from Gombe Local Government Area, Naija News reports.

Doho is expected to replace Engr. Usman Maijama’a Kallamu, who recently resigned as commissioner after emerging as the member-elect representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Degri will replace Engr. Bala Adams, who was nominated as the running mate to the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the state, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna.

The appointment of Muhammad A. Bello is also part of the governor’s latest changes to his cabinet.

Governor Yahaya also approved the appointment of Abdulmalik Musa Jibrin and Mohammed Bashir Nuhu as Special Advisers.

In addition, Prof. Njodi announced the appointment of Jibrin M. Ali, Sadiq Mohammed Abubakar, popularly known as BB Kumo, John Launa and Danlami Sanda as Senior Special Assistants II on Political and Community Engagement.

Njodi said all the appointments took immediate effect.

He, however, noted that the appointment of the three commissioners-designate would only become effective after their screening and approval by the Gombe State House of Assembly.