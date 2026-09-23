2027: PDP Picks Ibrahim Gambari’s Son As Kawu’s Campaign DG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has appointed Prince Omar Bolaji Gambari, son of former Chief of Staff to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as the Director-General of its campaign organization for the 2027 governorship election.

Gambari is expected to coordinate the campaign activities of the party’s governorship candidate, Engr. Suleiman Bolakale Kawu, ahead of the election.

His appointment followed an expanded meeting of the PDP leadership in the state, presided over by the state chairman, Hon. Isa Bawa Adamu.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Adewara, announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

Adewara said Gambari was one of the leading aspirants who contested the party’s 2026 governorship primary, which was eventually won by Kawu.

There had been reports that Gambari was unhappy with the outcome of the primary, but he later dismissed the speculation and continued to participate in the party’s activities.

The PDP said his experience in international law, finance and real estate, among other areas, would be useful in coordinating the campaign structure across different parts of the state.

The party described the appointment as part of its preparations for the 2027 governorship election.

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has said politicians from the South-East would need alliances with other regions to successfully pursue the presidency, arguing that the region cannot achieve the objective in isolation.

Naija News reports that Anyim, who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remarks during an interview with Arise News.

Explaining his decision to join the APC, Anyim said his political experience had convinced him that securing the presidency required support beyond a single geopolitical zone.

Anyim said, “The experience we gathered from that process, from that context, the experience I personally gathered, is that no person from the Southeast would make it in isolation.

“We must have an alliance with other regions in order to make it. So, there is no amount of effort from each and every one of us that will make it possible for us to become president if we do not have an alliance with other regions,” he said.

“It is the same thing with every other region. So, I now decided that, look, APC is best serving that interest, and when I considered that APC would serve that interest better, I joined APC.”

The former Senate President also expressed his view on the rotation of the presidency among Nigeria’s geopolitical regions.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu should be allowed to complete a second term before the presidency moves to another region and eventually returns to the South-East.