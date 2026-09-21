2027: APC Replaces Kwara Deputy Governorship Candidate

The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has replaced its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election, with Hon. Oluwaseun David Oguniyi emerging as the new running mate to its governorship candidate, Yakubu Danladi Salihu.

Oguniyi, a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Ojomu/Balogun Constituency, is from Offa Local Government Area of the state, Naija News understands.

He is popularly known as Adato.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier listed Bello Mubarak Salau as the APC deputy governorship candidate.

The replacement, however, has drawn criticism from the 52-Youth Coalition (52-YC), which described the development as unusual.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Bashir Amid, the coalition questioned the decision to field two serving members of the state House of Assembly as the APC’s governorship and deputy governorship candidates.

The group alleged that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the APC leadership had settled on Salihu as the governorship candidate and Oguniyi as his running mate, while another member of the Assembly would be positioned to become Speaker.

The coalition also questioned the choice of serving lawmakers for the two top executive positions in the state.

It said the arrangement had raised concerns about the level of executive experience on the APC ticket.

The group further argued that the decision had left out other qualified indigenes of Kwara State with experience in the private sector, academia and other professional fields.

It compared the APC ticket with that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which it said has Engr. Kale Kawu as its governorship candidate and Rev. Fawenu as his running mate.

The 52-YC urged Kwarans to examine the records, experience and programmes of all candidates as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 governorship election.