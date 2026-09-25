PDP Dissolves Kano State Working Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved its entire State Working Committee in Kano State, with the affected chairman, Dr Bello Gambo Bichi, describing the development as a sacrifice for the party’s unity.

Naija News reports that the dissolution was contained in a letter dated September 24, 2026, and signed by the PDP National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature.

The letter, addressed to the Kano State chairman, said the decision followed consultations by the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The entire PDP State Working Committee (SWC) for Kano State chaired by Dr Bello Gambo Bichi is hereby dissolved with effect from the date of this letter,” the letter stated.

The national leadership, however, clarified that the dissolution affected only the State Working Committee.

It said the party’s Ward and Local Government Area (LGA) committees remained intact.

The North-West Caretaker Committee will now oversee the affairs of the Kano chapter until a new State Working Committee is elected.

Reacting to the decision, Bichi said he accepted his removal as part of efforts to reconcile the different groups within the Kano PDP.

He explained that former governorship candidate, Muhammad Bello Dalhatu, had also stepped down from the ticket to pave the way for Muhammad Sani Abacha.

The PDP recently replaced Dalhatu with Abacha as its Kano governorship candidate following Dalhatu’s withdrawal from the race. The party also adjusted its deputy governorship ticket as part of its reconciliation arrangement.

Bichi said the dissolution of the state executive was one of the conditions attached to the reconciliation process, which he agreed to accept.

“When we agreed to reconcile PDP in Kano and bring Muhammad Abacha to replace our candidate, because we believe he is more powerful to go for the seat, Dalhatu gave out some conditions including dissolving my State Executive, which I agreed as a sacrifice,” he said.

He added that the North-West working committee would oversee the party’s affairs in Kano pending the formation of a caretaker committee or the election of a new state executive.