 Skip to content
Politics

Sokoto PDP Senatorial Candidate Dumps Party For ADC

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
PDP
PDP Logo | Flags

Key Takeaways

  • PDP Sokoto North Senatorial candidate, Ahmed Maccido, defected to the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections after pulling out of the PDP race.
  • Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, received Maccido in Abuja after former Sokoto State Governor and ADC leader, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, formally presented him at a meeting.
  • In Gombe, ex-Reps member and PDP governorship aspirant, Khamisu Mailantarki, denied declaring himself winner of the fresh primary where he scored 389 votes and placed second.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Sokoto North Senatorial District, Ahmed Maccido, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Maccido was formally introduced to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during a meeting in Abuja.

The presentation was made by former Sokoto State Governor and ADC leader in the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who attended the meeting alongside other senior members of the party.

The development came shortly after Maccido withdrew from the 2027 Sokoto North senatorial contest under the PDP.

Maccido had earlier informed the PDP about his decision to step away from the race but did not give a reason for his withdrawal at the time.

Tambuwal was accompanied to the Abuja meeting by the ADC Deputy Director-General, Administration, Yusuf Suleiman, as well as other party leaders and stakeholders from Sokoto State.

In other news, former House of Representatives member and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Khamisu Mailantarki, has denied reports that he declared himself the winner of the party’s fresh governorship primary.

Naija News reports that Mailantarki in a chat with journalists said he lacked the authority to declare himself the winner of an election conducted by the party, describing the reports as a result of his comments being taken out of context.

The former lawmaker came second in the fresh primary held on Tuesday with 389 votes.

He, however, argued that the votes he received were valid because he was a registered member of the PDP and that the result should have led to his emergence as the party’s candidate.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.