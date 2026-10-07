Sokoto PDP Senatorial Candidate Dumps Party For ADC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Sokoto North Senatorial District, Ahmed Maccido, has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Maccido was formally introduced to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during a meeting in Abuja.

The presentation was made by former Sokoto State Governor and ADC leader in the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who attended the meeting alongside other senior members of the party.

The development came shortly after Maccido withdrew from the 2027 Sokoto North senatorial contest under the PDP.

Maccido had earlier informed the PDP about his decision to step away from the race but did not give a reason for his withdrawal at the time.

Tambuwal was accompanied to the Abuja meeting by the ADC Deputy Director-General, Administration, Yusuf Suleiman, as well as other party leaders and stakeholders from Sokoto State.

In other news, former House of Representatives member and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Khamisu Mailantarki, has denied reports that he declared himself the winner of the party’s fresh governorship primary.

Naija News reports that Mailantarki in a chat with journalists said he lacked the authority to declare himself the winner of an election conducted by the party, describing the reports as a result of his comments being taken out of context.

The former lawmaker came second in the fresh primary held on Tuesday with 389 votes.

He, however, argued that the votes he received were valid because he was a registered member of the PDP and that the result should have led to his emergence as the party’s candidate.