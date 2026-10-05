Suspected Terrorists Abduct 18 Health College Students

Suspected terrorists have abducted about 18 students of Gamji College of Health Technology, Sokoto State, while they were travelling to their hometowns in Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the incident reportedly occurred within the past 48 hours along the route to Oyo State, with the driver of the chartered bus allegedly killed by the attackers.

A youth leader from the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, who confirmed the incident to Sahara Reporters, said the victims were students of Gamji College of Health Technology, not Usmanu Danfodiyo University, as initially reported.

The youth leader said the students were travelling in a bus arranged by their institution to convey them from Sokoto to Oke-Ogun, particularly Igboho, when they were attacked.

He said the assailants killed the driver before taking the students away.

“Sadly, the unfortunate incident is being confirmed by me because I’m from Oke-Ogun too, and our people have confirmed that it truly happened in the past 48 hours.

“But it wasn’t a bus conveying UDUS students. It was a bus taking students from Gamji College of Health Technology, Sokoto, to Oke-Ogun, Igboho to be precise.

“The driver was killed and all the students were kidnapped. They have reached the Mokwa side,” he said.

The youth leader added that the driver’s remains were buried on Saturday.

Other sources familiar with the incident said the number of students abducted could be as high as 18.

They said the students were travelling in a chartered bus provided by their school to take them to their respective communities in Oyo State.

According to the sources, the attackers intercepted the vehicle, killed the driver and subsequently took all the students away.