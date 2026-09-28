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DSS Secures Death Sentence Against ‘Dan Iyali’ Over Sokoto Killings

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Key Takeaways

  • The Department of State Services secured a death sentence against Ibrahim Usman, also known as Dan Iyali, for kidnapping and killing three persons in Sokoto State.
  • Usman faced a four-count charge at the High Court of Justice, Sokoto, covering conspiracy, kidnapping, culpable homicide punishable with death and grievous hurt without provocation.
  • The DSS said Usman’s offences happened in September 2023, coming after it got three other men sentenced to death by hanging in June 2026 in Sokoto.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has secured a death sentence against Ibrahim Usman, also known as Dan Iyali, over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of three persons in Sokoto State.

Usman was convicted after facing a four-count charge before the High Court of Justice of Sokoto State, sitting in the Sokoto Judicial Division.

Naija News reports that the charges filed against him bordered on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, culpable homicide punishable with death, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation.

The DSS said the offences were linked to the kidnapping and subsequent killing of three persons in Sokoto State in September 2023.

Usman was prosecuted alongside other suspects who are currently at large.

The latest conviction comes months after the DSS secured the death sentence of three other men, including a Nigerien national, over terrorism and arms proliferation charges in Sokoto State.

The three convicts – Yusuf Muhammad, also known as Sallau, a Nigerien; Jabbi Alhaji Yalle; and Kabiru Muhammad, were sentenced to death by hanging in June 2026 by the High Court of Justice, Sokoto.

They were convicted after being apprehended by the DSS Counter Terrorism Unit in June 2025 in connection with alleged cross-border criminal activities involving arms trafficking and terrorism.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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