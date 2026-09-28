DSS Reverses Plan To Suspend Sowore’s Trial

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly reversed its earlier decision to seek an adjournment of the ongoing trial of human rights activist and African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, until after the 2027 general election.

Sources familiar with the development told SaharaReporters that the secret police has now directed its prosecuting counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), to continue with the case.

Naija News reports that this comes a month after the DSS reportedly instructed Kehinde to ask the Federal High Court in Abuja to suspend the proceedings until after the 2027 election.

The agency had said the move was intended to ensure that Sowore could participate in the election without the pending case interfering with his campaign activities.

According to the sources, the decision to resume the prosecution followed concerns within the agency over Sowore’s continued criticism of President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

The sources alleged that DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Ajayi, had initially hoped postponing the trial would allow Sowore to participate in the election while reducing tensions around the case.

They claimed, however, that the agency later became dissatisfied with what it described as Sowore’s continued “intransigence” and his public criticism of the President.

The sources said Sowore’s political activities and statements against the administration contributed to the decision to abandon the proposed lengthy adjournment.

They added that Kehinde had consequently been directed to proceed with the prosecution.

Sowore appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday to continue his trial, shortly after returning to Nigeria from the United States.

His lead counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), was also present.

According to the report, Olumide-Fusika learnt from the prosecution that the DSS would no longer pursue its earlier plan to request a lengthy adjournment.