OPay Speaks On Stopping Phone Numbers As Account Numbers

OPay has dismissed a social media claim suggesting that the fintech company has stopped using customers’ phone numbers as account numbers.

Naija News reports that the claim, which circulated on social media, advised customers whose OPay account numbers are linked to their phone numbers to visit agents to have their accounts converted to standard bank account numbers.

An 𝕏 user, Israel Gharee, made the claim in a post, stating, “OPay is no longer using phone numbers as account numbers. They’re now issuing standard account numbers, so if you’re still using your phone number as your OPay account number, hurry to an OPay agent to get yours updated.”

However, an OPay official described the claim as inaccurate when Premium Times contacted them.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said customers would be informed through the company’s official communication channels if there were any major changes to its account system.

“I have seen the tweet. But even from the comments, you will see people are already correcting him. If we have any update or news, we will always share through our communication channels,” the official said on Sunday.

This comes weeks after the digital payment platform reassured its customers that its services will continue uninterrupted, dismissing a viral report claiming that the company would shut down operations from September 1, 2026.