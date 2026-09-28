Amupitan Speaks On INEC’s Preferred Candidate For 2027

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has reiterated the neutrality of the commission in conducting elections.

According to Amupitan, INEC has no preferred candidate or political party for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the declaration was contained in a statement released by INEC on Sunday after Amupitan led a delegation to visit the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The visitation forms part of activities ahead of the Commission’s planned interactive meeting with staff and readiness assessment for the 2027 General Election at the zonal level.

He described the visit as an important stakeholder engagement ahead of the 2027 electoral activities.

The INEC Chairman said the Commission considered traditional institutions important stakeholders in the electoral process because of their influence and grassroots reach.

He said elections were fundamentally about the social contract between citizens and those entrusted with public office, stressing that public trust remained critical to the success of democracy.

According to him, INEC was commencing its preparations early because of the size and complexity of conducting elections in Nigeria.

He said the Commission had moved away from last-minute preparations and was testing, auditing and strengthening its operational systems well ahead of the 2027 polls.

INEC Chairman told the Emir that the Commission was committed to neutrality, fairness and transparency.

“We have no candidates, we have no political party, we have no interest other than the sovereign will of the people of Nigeria,” Amupitan declared.

He also appealed to the Emir to use his influence to counsel political parties, candidates and their supporters against violence andhate-driven campaigns.

According to him, elections should not be treated as a “do-or-die affair” but as a peaceful expression of citizens’ choices.

He particularly urged traditional rulers to discourage young people from allowing themselves to be used for political violence.

He also called on eligible voters to participate actively in the electoral process, including the forthcoming collection of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that an informed and engaged electorate is essential to a vibrant democracy.

Responding, the Emir of Zazzau commended Amupitan for leading the INEC delegation to the palace and for providing information on preparations for the 2027 elections.

The Emir said the engagement had helped bring the people of the emirate up to date on the Commission’s plans and the election timetable.

The Emir urged INEC to ensure that sensitive materials and election equipment were delivered on time and that the devices to be deployed were thoroughly tested before being sent to polling locations.

He also stressed the importance of security, timely dissemination of information and prompt announcement of results in building public confidence in the electoral process.

Bamalli called on political parties and their supporters to conduct themselves responsibly during the campaign period, particularly by avoiding hate speech and other actions capable of threatening national unity.