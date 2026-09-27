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Tinubu Postpones Return To Nigeria, New Date Emerges

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By Justina Otio
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President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly postponed his return to Nigeria.

Sources who spoke to The Cable disclosed that there was a last-minute change to his travel plans.

Naija News reports that the aforementioned publication earlier said that the president would return to Nigeria today after spending weeks in Europe on a working vacation.

He was expected to arrive in Lagos, where he would remain for up to a week before proceeding to Abuja, the nation’s capital.

However, the itinerary has been revised, with the president’s return now likely on Tuesday.

On September 21, the presidency announced that Tinubu had extended his stay abroad by a few days and would return to Nigeria at the weekend.

The presidency said Tinubu had remained in touch with officials at home and continued to direct government affairs while away.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima had been representing the president at certain official functions during the president’s absence.

Shettima, however, travelled to New York on September 20 to represent Nigeria at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The latest adjustment to Tinubu’s scheduled return comes amid questions about how long he has been away.

His extended stay has triggered a constitutional debate, with some opposition figures questioning whether presidential powers ought to have been formally transferred to Shettima after 21 days.

Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution provides that the President shall transmit a written declaration to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives when proceeding on vacation, after which the Vice President performs the President’s functions in an acting capacity.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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