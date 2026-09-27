I Disagree With The Direction Tinubu Is Taking Nigeria – Donald Duke

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the 2027 election, Donald Duke, has explained why he is not supporting President Bola Tinubu.

The former Governor of Cross River State, who described Tinubu as his friend, said democracy allows freedom of association based on political differences, and everybody does not have to belong to a single party.

Naija News reports that Duke, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard, declared that he does not like the direction President Tinubu is taking Nigeria.

He submitted that the fact that some other former governors are supporting Tinubu does not in any way make it compulsory for him to support the President too, stressing that even family members support different political parties and candidates in some instances.

“We all don’t have to be. President Tinubu is my friend. But I disagree with the direction he’s taking Nigeria. Even within a family, we all don’t have to think and act the same way. Even in Atiku’s family, I hear one of his sons is an APC (member). We don’t have to be in one party. And that’s the beauty of democracy. We express ourselves,” the PRP candidate said.