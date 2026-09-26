Where Will Tinubu Be When I Corner All Projects To The Southeast? – Umahi Fires Critics

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed claims that he has concentrated federal projects in the South-East.

He argued that he is not acting on his own, adding that President Bola Tinubu is his boss and is aware of all the ongoing projects.

Naija News reports that Umahi spoke during an inspection of the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway in Benue State on Friday.

He said, “I saw on social media where they say I cornered all projects to Southeast. That is very wonderful. But we have the publication of all projects ongoing by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so they darken counsel without knowledge.

“I’m not on my own. The President is my boss. So where will he be when I corner all projects to Southeast?

He said the South-East was receiving infrastructure projects as part of the Federal Government’s wider programme, adding that the region might not be first, second or third in project distribution but “definitely they will not be the last.”

Umahi said Nigerians should assess the administration through projects already being executed rather than campaign promises.

“We tell our story. It’s not a question of saying, ‘I will do this, I’ll do this.’ What about the one that the person is doing? Let us compare the past with the present,” he said.

He cited the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway among the projects being implemented by the Federal Government.

Section Two of the highway, according to the minister, covers about 173.6 kilometres and has a contract value of about ₦683bn, while Section One is valued at about ₦454bn.

During the inspection in Benue State, Umahi directed contractors not to demolish buildings along the current alignment until the Federal Government completes its review and, where necessary, realigns the route.

“My directive is that no building should be touched. Even if it’s within the alignment, I have to come and realign it. So you just have to continue your work and go around those buildings until we come to look at it,” he said.

The minister further defended his support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying his position was based on the President’s policies and infrastructure programme.

“What gave rise to this is because I believe in President Bola Tinubu. I believe that he’s the one called by God. I believe in his vision. I believe in his reforms. I believe he’s the best person that I have worked with and for, and I’m very proud of working for him and working with him,” he said.

Umahi argued that continuity was important for major infrastructure projects, particularly those requiring several years to complete.

“If, God forbid, another person says he’s President, all these projects will be stalled. And I don’t think Ebonyi wants their projects to be stalled,” he said.

On his son’s nomination as chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Umahi said the nomination was made by Governor Francis Nwifuru and not by him.

He said he had advised his son to ensure equitable development across the 11 wards.

“I have advised him, don’t do anything for the people of Uburu because you are from Uburu. It has to be equitably distributed among the eleven council wards in Ohaozara Local Government,” he said.