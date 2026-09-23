Umahi Tells South-East Leaders How To Ensure Peter Obi Gets Fewer Votes

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that it is impossible for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to win the 2027 presidential election.

He urged South-East leaders to inform the people about what President Bola Tinubu has done for the Igbos, adding that Obi will get fewer votes if the people are informed.

Naija News reports that Umahi spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a report from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on its nationwide tour of federal roads.

In his speech, he praised the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, for supporting Tinubu and asked Nigerians to stop insulting any Igbo leader who is backing the re-election of the Tinubu administration.

He said, “The more we educate our people, the less votes Peter Obi will get. Peter Obi cannot win in 2027. It is important for the leaders of the South-East to be bold, vocal and speak to our people, the Igbos, about what President Tinubu has done and is doing for the Igbos.

“I support the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for his boldness in supporting the President. People should stop insulting supporters of the President; people should be allowed to support him.”