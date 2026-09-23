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Umahi Tells South-East Leaders How To Ensure Peter Obi Gets Fewer Votes

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By Justina Otio
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Minister of Works, David Umahi and Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi
Minister of Works, David Umahi and Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Minister of Works, David Umahi, said it is impossible for NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to win the 2027 presidential election.
  • Umahi urged South-East leaders to educate Igbos on what President Bola Tinubu has done for them, saying informed people will give Obi fewer votes.
  • Speaking Tuesday in Abuja while receiving NANS’ report on its federal roads tour, Umahi praised Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and told Nigerians to stop insulting Tinubu’s Igbo supporters.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that it is impossible for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to win the 2027 presidential election.

He urged South-East leaders to inform the people about what President Bola Tinubu has done for the Igbos, adding that Obi will get fewer votes if the people are informed.

Naija News reports that Umahi spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a report from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on its nationwide tour of federal roads.

In his speech, he praised the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, for supporting Tinubu and asked Nigerians to stop insulting any Igbo leader who is backing the re-election of the Tinubu administration.

He said, “The more we educate our people, the less votes Peter Obi will get. Peter Obi cannot win in 2027. It is important for the leaders of the South-East to be bold, vocal and speak to our people, the Igbos, about what President Tinubu has done and is doing for the Igbos.

“I support the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for his boldness in supporting the President. People should stop insulting supporters of the President; people should be allowed to support him.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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